Gold prices surge by Rs290 on Diwali demand

New Delhi: Gold prices surged by Rs290 to a three-week high of Rs31,000 per 10 grams on the eve of Diwali at the bullion market on Wednesday on increased buying by local jewellers to meet festive demand. A weak trend overseas however capped the gains. Silver held steady at Rs41,000 per kg in limited deals from industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said increased buying by local jewellers, driven by Diwali festival demand in domestic spot markets, mainly led to rise in gold prices. Globally, gold rates fell by 0.12% to $1,283.20 an ounce and silver by 0.06% to $16.98 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity surged by Rs290 each to Rs31,000 and Rs30,850 per 10 grams respectively, a level last seen on 27 September. It had lost Rs140 on Tuesday. Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams on little doing.

On the other hand, silver ready held steady at Rs41,000 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs130 to Rs39,860 per kg. Silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.