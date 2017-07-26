Govt to sell up to 25% stake in NEEPCO, MSTC via IPOs

The DIPAM has invited bids by 16 August from merchant bankers to manage the IPOs of these two mini-ratna PSUs which are under the administrative control of steel and power ministries. Photo: Mint More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The government is planning to sell up to 25% stake in two PSUs — MSTC and NEEPCO through initial public offerings (IPOs).

The government currently holds 89.85% stake in Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) and the balance 10.15% is held by the members of the Steel Furnace Association of India and Ispat Industries Ltd.

MSTC is a PSU trading firm like MMTC and STC.

The government has a 100% holding in NEEPCO, which provides about 35% of the energy requirement of the North East region. NEEPCO has a portfolio of hydro, thermal and renewable (solar) projects.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has invited bids by 16 August from merchant bankers to manage the IPOs of these two mini-ratna PSUs which are under the administrative control of steel and power ministries, respectively.

The government will appoint up to four merchant bankers for NEEPCO and two for MSTC.

It is looking to sell up to 25% stake in each of the two firms, according to an advertisement from DIPAM.

The authorised share capital of MSTC is Rs50 crore, while paid up equity is Rs17.60 crore as on 31 January 2017. The profit after tax for the fiscal 2016-17 is Rs 61 crore.

As on 31 March 2017, it has a net worth of Rs528.60 crore. The authorised share capital of NEEPCO is Rs5,000 crore and paid up equity capital is Rs3,452.81 crore as on 31 March. The profit after tax for 2015-16 was Rs372.55 crore and it has a net worth of Rs5,988.28 crore.