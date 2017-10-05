Dhanteras: NSE extends trade in gold ETFs, sovereign gold bond

After the regular market hours from 9.15am to 3.30pm, trading in gold ETFs and SGB will resume at 4.30pm on 17 October and continue till 7pm. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: After BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced to extend the trading session for gold exchange traded funds (ETF) and sovereign gold bond on 17 October till 7pm on the occasion of Dhanteras, a festival celebrated two days before Diwali.

Besides, the exchange will conduct muhurat trading session on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 19 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, NSE said in a notice. “The exchange is conducting an extended live trading session on Tuesday, October 17, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras for trading in Gold ETF and Sovereign Gold Bonds only,” it added.

Last week, BSE had announced a similar move. After the regular market hours from 9.15am to 3.30pm, trading in gold ETFs and SGB will resume at 4.30pm on 17 October and continue till 7pm. It is considered auspicious to buy valuables like gold on occasions like Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshay Tritiya in India.

Gold ETFs track the metals prices and each unit of these securities is generally equivalent to one gram of gold, while sovereign gold bonds — government securities denominated in grams of gold — offer an alternative to holding gold in physical form. Gold ETFs of Axis mutual fund, Birla Sunlife mutual fund, UTI mutual fund, HDFC mutual fund, ICICI Prudential and Goldman Sachs are some of the securities that would be available for trading.