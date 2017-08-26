Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Aug 26 2017. 11 32 PM IST

Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs500 crore

Religare Enterprises has proposed special resolution at its AGM on 21 September for raising Rs500 crore through issue of secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs
The other proposal of Religare Enterprises is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Religare Enterprises Ltd has sought shareholders approval to raise Rs500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

The company has proposed special resolution at its annual general meeting on 21 September for raising Rs500 crore through issue of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, Religare Enterprises said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

The other proposal is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Singh being eligible for post has offered himself for re-appointment. Another proposal is to approve change of terms of appointment of Shivinder Mohan Singh, non-executive vice chairman of company from “Director not liable to retire by rotation ” to “Director liable to retire by rotation” is also listed on the agenda of the AGM.

First Published: Sat, Aug 26 2017. 08 45 PM IST
