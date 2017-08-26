Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs500 crore

The other proposal of Religare Enterprises is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Religare Enterprises Ltd has sought shareholders approval to raise Rs500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

The company has proposed special resolution at its annual general meeting on 21 September for raising Rs500 crore through issue of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, Religare Enterprises said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

The other proposal is to appoint a director in place of Harpal Singh who retires from office by rotation. Singh being eligible for post has offered himself for re-appointment. Another proposal is to approve change of terms of appointment of Shivinder Mohan Singh, non-executive vice chairman of company from “Director not liable to retire by rotation ” to “Director liable to retire by rotation” is also listed on the agenda of the AGM.