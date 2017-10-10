MAS Financial IPO subscribed 8.30 times so far on last day

On the second day of the offering on Monday, the MAS Financial IPO was subscribed 4.81 times. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of MAS Financial Services Ltd was subscribed 8.30 times on Tuesday, the last day of the share sale.

As of 12pm, the IPO received bids for 59,124,160 shares against the total issue size of 7,124,910 shares, according to data available with NSE.

On the second day of the offering on Monday, the IPO was subscribed 4.81 times. The portions of shares reserved for institutional investors saw a subscription of 5.74 times. The portion of shares reserved for retail investors and non-institutional investors were subscribed 6.29 times and 47%, respectively.

Established in 1995, MAS Financial is a Gujarat-based non-banking financial company (NBFC), primarily focused on middle and low-income customer segments. The company offers business and financing products such as micro-enterprise loans, small and medium enterprise loans, two-wheeler loans, commercial vehicle loans and housing loans

MAS Financial has priced its shares in a band of Rs456-459 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale values the NBFC at approximately Rs2,275 crore.