HDFC Standard Life IPO subscribed 66% so far on second day

HDFC Standard Life IPO will close on 9 November. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 66% so far on the second day of the share sale on Wednesday, data from stock exchanges showed.

As of 12.45pm, the IPO received bids for 144,518,200 shares against the total issue size of 219,759,218 shares, according to NSE data. The public offering will close on 9 November.

On the first day on Tuesday, the IPO was subscribed 46%. As of 5pm, the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 1.4 times, while those for high net-worth individuals and retail investors were subscribed 22% and 14%, respectively.

The company has set a price band of Rs275-290 per share for the IPO. The IPO, a pure offer for sale, will see the two promoters of the life insurance firm—Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) and Standard Life Mauritius—sell 299.82 million shares, fetching Rs8,695 crore. At the upper end of the price band, HDFC Standard Life Insurance will be valued at Rs58,277 crore.

In fiscal 2017, HDFC Standard Life’s new business premium grew 34% from the previous year to Rs8,696.3 crore. As on 30 September, the firm had assets under management of Rs99,530 crore. The HDFC Standard Life IPO will see a dilution of 14.92% stake.

On Monday, as part of its anchor book allocation, HDFC Standard Life allotted shares worth Rs2,322 crore to institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds of the Singapore government, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Norwegian sovereign wealth fund Norges.

Other institutions that participated in the anchor book allocation included foreign investors such as T Rowe Price, Capital Group, Fidelity and Blackrock The HDFC Standard Life Insurance initial share sale is the fifth insurance IPO this year.