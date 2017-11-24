Sensex, Nifty end higher for seventh day, consumer durables, IT stocks gain

For the whole of the week, the Sensex jumped 336.44 points, or 1%, while the Nifty rallied 106.10 points, or 1.03%. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The stock market on Friday signed out with gains for the seventh straight day, helped by gains in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex finished at 33,679—a three- week high—and the Nifty closed a little short of 10,400. Consumer durables and IT stocks turned out to be big movers.

For the whole of the week, the Sensex jumped 336.44 points, or 1%, while the Nifty rallied 106.10 points, or 1.03%.

According to analysts, part the bullishness can also be explained by expectations of a rating upgrade from Standard & Poor’s (S&P). “Market traded in a positive bias on account of renewed buying in IT stocks and expectations of a sovereign rating upgrade. Domestic fundamentals are better while a positive upgrade in rating will provide more conviction to investors on the government’s reforms agenda,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The broader Nifty reclaimed the 10,400-mark, but that was short-lived as profit-taking pulled it down to 10,389.70, still a gain of 40.95 points, or 0.40%. The Sensex was in the green throughout to touch a high of 33,738.53 before settling up 91.16 points, or 0.27%, at 33,679.24—its highest closing level since 6 November.

Domestic financial institutions continued to show faith and more bets from retail investors are supporting the rally, traders said. IT bellwether Infosys was the leader of the ring as it surged 1.87%, followed by Bajaj Auto, M&M and Kotak Bank. SBI lost most by falling 0.79%. The consumer durables index added 2.79%, followed by IT, technology and oil and gas. Broader markets continued to show a firm trend.

The BSE mid-cap was up by 0.58% and small-cap 0.45%. Asian shares ruled high. Most European stocks were trading higher too.