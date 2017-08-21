Infosys’s mega share buyback provides little relief to its shares

Infosys Ltd’s massive Rs13,000 crore buyback, amounting to nearly 5% of the company’s share capital, has barely moved the needle, as far as sentiment for its shares goes.

The company’s shares fell another 4% on Monday, taking the fall in market capitalisation to as much as $4.8 billion since Vishal Sikka quit his position as chief executive officer last Friday.

While the uncertainty about leadership is taking a toll, it turns out that the buyback doesn’t offer a great arbitrage opportunity either. Even though the buyback price of Rs1,150 is a decent premium of 28.5% to the current price, it doesn’t make sense for investors to buy at current levels and then try and exit using the buyback.

This is because the acceptance ratio for small investors is likely to be as low as 1 in every eight shares or only around 12%.

Buybacks at peers such as Wipro Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) offered decent arbitrage opportunities for small investors because of a relatively low proportion of retail ownership, which resulted in high acceptance ratios of around 50%.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reserved 15% of buyback offers for small investors with holdings worth less than Rs2 lakh. In TCS’s case, which bought back shares this May, less than 1% of its shares were held by investors that were in this category.

As such, even if all of them tendered their shares during the buyback, nine out of every 20 shares would have been accepted in the buyback offer.

As it turned out, less than half of those who qualified tendered their shares, which resulted in a bonanza for all who did—i.e. in the small investors’ category, all of the shares that were tendered were accepted.

Similarly, in the case of HCL Technologies Ltd’s, the expected acceptance ratio for small shareholders at the time of the offer was 37.5%, but actually turned out to be 68% because a number of shareholders didn’t participate.

Wipro’s expected acceptance ratio is the highest at 50%, and given the experience with TCS and HCL Technologies, investors will take advantage of the arbitrage opportunity by buying shares ahead of the record date for the buyback. Wipro shares have risen by over 7% since it announced its buyback, despite lagging behind peers by a considerable margin on financial performance.

But there won’t be any such luck for Infosys, given the low expected acceptance ratio. Investors can only hope that Infosys finds a quick resolution to its leadership crisis; unless that happens, investor sentiment will remain weak.