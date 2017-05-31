Mahindra shares gain 5% to hit eight-month high

At 10.35am, Mahindra & Mahindra scrip was trading at Rs 1428.95 on BSE, up 5% from previous close. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Wednesday gained as much as 5% to hit a eight-month high after the company said it expects that it may achieve a double digit growth for the domestic tractor industry for the current fiscal.

The stock touched a high of Rs1,430.70—a level last seen on 4 October 2016 and gained as much as 5.04% in intraday.

At 10.35am, the scrip was trading at Rs1,428.95 on BSE, up 5% from previous close. It gained for the fifth consecutive sessions and rose 10% in this period. Year to date, it gained 20%. India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.01% to 31,158.16 points.

The automaker reported 18% tractor volume growth in fiscal year 2017, despite the impact of demonetisation to 5,82,000 units. The market share improved by 180 basis points to 42.7%.

“With success of Yuvo and Arjun Nuvo, Mahindra & Mahindra is looking forward to the latest 24HP brand Jivo (4WD) adding to its growth momentum. With a robust portfolio, prediction of at par monsoon and rural markets coming out of demonetisation shock in FY17, Mahindra is confident of delivering 12-14% tractor volume growth in FY18,” the company management said during analysts meet.

Broking firm Nomura has raised its tractor volume growth forecast to 20% in FY18 from 13% earlier led by a ramp-up of the new Jivo platform.

The brokerage firm also expects that under good and services tax, prices of mid-size cars and utility vehicles are likely to come down by 5-7% which should drive demand further for the M&M utility vehicles (UVs).

According to CLSA, the volumes have improved driven by strong tractor demand, favourable demand profile changes in LCVs and bottoming of SUV volumes. It expects new products across segments to boost volume growth higher over FY18-20. CLSA also upgraded the stock to “Outperform” and increased its target price to Rs1,362 a share.

The company reported a 26.3% increase in its net profit at Rs874 crore in the fourth quarter earnings against Rs691.51 crore a year ago. Revenues rose 5.2% to Rs12,289 crore.

Of the analysts covering the stock, 39 have a “buy” rating, four have a “hold” rating, while two have a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.