Indian Energy Exchange IPO opens on 9 Oct, sets price range of Rs1,645-1,650

The Indian Energy Exchange IPO closes for subscription on 11 October. Photo:iStock

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd has set a price range of Rs1,645-1,650 per share for its initial public offering that opens on 9 October to raise up to Rs1,001 crore, according to a public notice on Friday.

Shareholders of the electricity exchange are selling a little over 6 million shares, or 20% of the post-issue paid-up capital, in the IPO that closes for subscription on 11 October.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital and IIFL Holdings are managing the sale.