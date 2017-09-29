Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 29 2017.

Indian Energy Exchange IPO opens on 9 Oct, sets price range of Rs1,645-1,650

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd sets a price range of Rs1,645-1,650 per share for its IPO that opens on 9 October to raise up to Rs1,001 crore
Reuters
The Indian Energy Exchange IPO closes for subscription on 11 October. Photo:iStock
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd has set a price range of Rs1,645-1,650 per share for its initial public offering that opens on 9 October to raise up to Rs1,001 crore, according to a public notice on Friday.

Shareholders of the electricity exchange are selling a little over 6 million shares, or 20% of the post-issue paid-up capital, in the IPO that closes for subscription on 11 October.

Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital and IIFL Holdings are managing the sale.

