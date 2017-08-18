Basmati rice prices surge on increased offtake

Traders said increased offtake by stockists following upsurge in demand against tight stocks position on fall in supplies from producing belts, mainly helped rice basmati prices to trade higher. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Rice basmati prices rose by up to Rs150 per quintal at the wholesale grains market on Friday due to increased offtake by stockists following upsurge in demand. However, other grains held steady in thin trade.

Traders said increased offtake by stockists following upsurge in demand against tight stocks position on fall in supplies from producing belts, mainly helped rice basmati prices to trade higher. In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa- 1121 variety settled higher at Rs6,500-6,600 and Rs5,250- 5,350 from previous levels of Rs6,400-6,500 and Rs5,150- 5,200 per quintal, respectively.

Following are Friday’s quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,100-2,350, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs1,770-1,775, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs1,775-1,780, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs255-290, Roller flour mill Rs965-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs1,040-1,045 (50 kg). Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs9,800, Basmati common new Rs6,500-6,600, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs5,250-5,350, Permal raw Rs2,150-2,175, Permal wand Rs2,200-2,225, Sela Rs2,300-2,400 and Rice IR-8 Rs1,825-1,850, Bajra Rs1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs1,400-1,450, white Rs2,800-2,900, Maize Rs1,330-1,335, Barley Rs1,490-1,500.