Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat despite North Korea missile launch

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened lower on Friday as Asian shares fell after North Korea fired another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean. The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar.

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang’s recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb, Reuters reported. The launch came just days after the UN Security Council approved new sanctions against Pyongyang for its 3 September nuclear test.

The shares of Coal India, Adani Ports and ONGC rose, while the shares of Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Tata Motors fell in the morning hours. Here are the latest updates from the market:

■ 9.26am: BSE Sensex opened almost unchanged at 32,245, down 1 point. The NSE Nifty opened lower 6 points, or 0.06%, at 10,080.

■ 9.20am: Bharati Defence and Infrastructure Ltd surged 20% to Rs10.84 after Economic Times reported that German Dry Docks Group has approached the lenders of troubled Bharati Defence and Infrastructure (formerly Bharti Shipyard) for a possible acquisition, pegging its enterprise value at around $370 million.

■ 9.18am: The rupee opened at 64.16 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.12 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 64.13.

■ 9.15am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.579% compared to its previous close of 6.59%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.41%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Japanese yen 0.12%, China renminbi 0.07%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%, Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, China Offshore spot was down 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.11%., South Korean 0.06%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.068, down 0.06% from its previous close of 92.124.