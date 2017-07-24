Rupee weakens against US dollar as Asian peers fall
At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.43 a dollar, down 0.17% from its Friday’s close of 64.32
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar, following losses in its Asian peers.
The rupee opened at 64.41 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.43 a dollar, down 0.17% from its Friday’s close of 64.32.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.439%, compared to its previous close of 6.436%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.12% or 39.41 points to 32,068.30. So far this year, it has risen 20%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.58%, while foreign investors bought $8.74 billion and $16.43 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading mixed on concern a widening probe into possible ties between Russia and US President Donald Trump’s election campaign may derail his growth agenda.
South Korean won was up 0.1%, Japanese yen 0.08%, Hong Kong dollar 0.05% and China renminbi 0.05%. However, Philippines peso was down 0.05%, China offshore 0.04%, Taiwan dollar 0.03% and Indonesian rupiah 0.03%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.922, up 0.07% from its previous close of 93.858.