Sundram Fasteners Board gives nod to raise upto Rs500 crore through NCDs
Chennai: The Board of Sundram Fasteners Ltd, a TVS Group company, which met on Wednesday, has given its consent to raise funds upto Rs 500 crore through NCDs, the company said”.
“The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Wednesday have given their consent to raise funds through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) not exceeding Rs500 crore on Private Placement basis”, the company said in a BSE filing.
The proposal was subject to the approval of the shareholders, it said. Early this month, the auto component manufacturer had declared financial results for the second quarter ending 30 September, 2017.
The city-based company had clocked standalone net profits at Rs90.43 crore for the second quarter ending 30 September, 2017 up by 17.5% over same period of last year. The company had recorded standalone net profit at Rs76.93 crore during the corresponding period of last year.
For the half-year period ending 30 September, 2017 standalone net profit went up by 18.4% to Rs180.60 crore from Rs152.48 crore registered during year-ago period.
Shares of the company ended at Rs 496.00 apiece up by 0.98% over the previous close in BSE.
Latest News »
- NGT asks Centre, state govts to come up with workable solution to stop crop burning
- Standard Chartered close to selling real estate principal finance unit to Actis: report
- Nasa unveils stunning ‘farewell image’ of Saturn captured by Cassini
- Govt mulling convening Winter Session of Parliament from 15 December
- Godrej Consumer cuts product prices up to 10% after GST reduction
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Temporary staffing firms seek rapid growth through a spree of acquisitions
Jet Airways: cost reduction isn’t good enough?
Edible oil duty hike doesn’t spoil investor appetite for packaged food stocks
Company earnings estimates continue to be cut after September quarter results
The pros outweigh the cons for tyre firms