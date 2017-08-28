NSE adds three stocks to Nifty 50, removes four

The changes in NSE’s Nifty 50 index will come into effect 29 September. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) on Monday said it would add Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), and UPL Ltd to its broad Nifty 50 index, while removing four constituents.

To make room for the new entries, the exchange will remove ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co. Ltd, and Tata Motors Ltd DVR (deferential voting rights), according to a statement from India Index Services and Products Ltd, a unit of NSE.

With these changes, which will be effective 29 September, the Nifty 50 will return to 50 constituents, after a period in which it had officially 51 members as both common shares and DVRs from Tata Motors had been included. Reuters