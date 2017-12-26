Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed marginally lower against US dollar in a thinly traded market as many dealers were on leave for the year end.
The home currency closed at 64.08 a dollar, down 0.05% from its Friday’s close of 64.05. The currency opened at 64.03 and touched a high and a low of 64.02 and 64.12 respectively.
On Monday, markets were closed due to Christmas.
The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.275%, compared to its previous close of 7.271%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
The benchmark Sensex rose 0.21%, or 70.31 points, to 34,010.61. So far this year, it has gained 27%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.71 billion and $22.83 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.29%, China offshore 0.08% and Taiwan dollar rose 0.06%. However, China renminbi was down 0.19%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13% and Thai baht fell 0.1%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.258, down 0.01%, from its previous close of 93.267.
