Nifty ends above 9,650 for first time

The NSE Nifty opened higher at 9,657.15 and hovered between 9,673.50 and 9,637.45 points. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The benchmark Nifty settled above 9,650-level for the first time followed across-the-board buying triggered by positive global cues.

The 50-share index rose by 37.40 points to 9,653.50 following buying mainly in realty, pharma, FMCG, media, auto, infra and IT stocks.

The energy and metal counters witnessed mild profit-booking.

In overseas markets, European and Asian stocks edged higher buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street. US equities closed higher on Thursday as Wall Street got ready for the release of the monthly jobs report.

The NSE 50-share Nifty index opened higher at 9,657.15 and hovered between 9,673.50 and 9,637.45 before finishing at 9,653.50, a rise of 37.40 points, or 0.39%.

It saw an intra-day movement of about 36.05 points. Sector-wise, pharma rose 1.64% followed by realty rose 1.32%, FMCG 0.90%, media 0.75%, auto 0.47%, infra 0.43% and financial services 0.42%. However, energy and metal fell by 0.33% and 0.12%, respectively.

The broader markets continued to outperform benchmarks for fourth consecutive session the mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by 0.86% and 0.67%, respectively.

Major index gainers were HeroMotoCo (3.12%), Cipla (2.18%), Yes Bank (2.57%), Adaniport (2.49%), Auropharma (2.37%), IndusInd Bank (2.15%) and Lupin (1.98%). GAIL fell 1.95%, while other notable losers were BPCL (1.92%), Indiabulls Housing Fin (1.15%), Tata Steel (1.05%) and ACC (0.97%).

A total of 997 scrips advanced, 689 declined, while 77 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 149. Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 22,302.61 crore from Rs 23,462.74 crore yesterday.

A total of 14,524.93 lakh shares changed hands in 84,14,510 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,25,07,949.70 crore.