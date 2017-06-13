Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, IT stocks fall

Mumbai: BSE Sensex opens higher on Tuesday morning. The broader Nifty, too, rises in the early trade. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, rises against the US dollar. The shares of Sun Pharma and Reliance Communications (RCom) rise, whereas the shares of Vascon Engineers fall.

■ 9.30am: Reliance Communications (RCom) Ltd shares rise 1.1% to Rs18.60 after Bloomberg reported that the company has approached Citic Telecom International Holdings Ltd as it makes a fresh attempt to attract a buyer for its undersea cable unit.

■ 9.24am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 60 points, or 0.19%, to 31,156, while the Nifty 50 rises 19 points, or 0.19%, to 9,635.

■ 9.20am: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose 3% to Rs548.80 after the company said in a notice to BSE that its arm received final approval from US drug regulator for its abbreviated new drug application for generic version of Zetia tablets 10mg.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.44 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.44, up 0.01% from its Monday’s close of 64.44.

■ 9.12am: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shares rise 8.6% to Rs13.45 after CNBC reported that the JP Associate and Ultratech Cement deal may close by June end.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies trade higher. Thai baht was up 0.22%, Malaysian ringgit 0.2%, Indonesian rupiah 0.11%, China offshore 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.08% and Philippines peso 0.07%. However, South Korean won was down 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.04% and Japanese yen fell 0.04%.

■ 9.05am: Vascon Engineers Ltd shares fall 8% to Rs42 after the company cancelled compulsorily convertible debt issue citing differences with Manan Finserve and Vinca Rosea Farms.

■ 9.00am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.496%—a level last seen on 7 February, compared to its previous close of 6.517%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.