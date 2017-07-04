Just Dial shares dip 5% as CFO Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns

Just Dial’s market valuation also fell by Rs129.13 crore to Rs2,525.15 crore on Tuesday. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: Shares of local search engine Just Dial tumbled 5% on Tuesday following the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Ramkumar Krishnamachari.

On the BSE, shares of the firm fell 4.89% and settled at Rs363.05. During intra-day trade, the scrip had touched a low of Rs361.10.

The stock ended at Rs363.15, down 4.90%, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It had reached an intra-day low of Rs360.60.

The firm’s market valuation also fell by Rs129.13 crore to Rs2,525.15 crore.

On the volume front, 3.79 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 34 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

“Ramkumar Krishnamachari, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company has submitted his resignation...,” Just Dial said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges after close of market hours on Monday.

Krishnamachari will be relieved from his position on 30 September 2017, as per the filing.