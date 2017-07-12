Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, liquor stocks jump on favourable SC order

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee trades higher against the US dollar. The shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), Bharti Airtel, ONGC rise, whereas the shares of Infosys, HDFC and TCS fall.

■ 9.45am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 111 points, or 0.35%, to 31,859, while the Nifty 50 rises 32 points, or 0.33%, to 9,818.

■ 9.30am: Recently listed stocks were trading higher on the back of higher volumes. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rose 3.2%, GTPL Hathway Ltd 1.6%, Central Depository Services India Ltd 6%, Eris Lifesciences Ltd 1%, PSP Projects Ltd 2.9%, Housing & Urban Development Corp Ltd 8%, S Chand & Co Ltd 2.1%, Shankara Building Products Ltd 2.1%, CL Education Ltd 1%, Avenue Supermarts Ltd 1%, Music Broadcast Ltd 1.4%, BSE Ltd rose 1%.

■ 9.25am: Liquor companies trade higher after the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the Chandigarh administration’s decision to denotify national and state highways and convert them to district roads to skirt a ban on the sale of liquor along highways. United Spirit Ltd rose 1.1%, Pioneer Distilleries 2.9%, Globus Spirits 6%, Empee Distilleries 1.7%, GM Breweries 2.6%, Tilaknagar Industries 9.2%, Radico Khaitan 2.8%, Pincon Spirit 1.9% and United Breweries 1.8%

■ 9.20am: Biocon Ltd shares rose 6.4% to Rs343.75. The French inspecting authority, known as ANSM, issued so-called good manufacturing practice compliance certificates for two drug substance manufacturing facilities in Bangalore, Biocon said on 9 July in emailed statement.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.52 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.51 a dollar, up 0.13% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.59.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.473%, compared to its previous close of 6.485%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies trade higher. South Korean won was up 0.5%, Japanese yen 0.41%, Taiwan dollar 0.34%, Thai baht 0.28%, China renminbi 0.21%, China offshore 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.16%, Philippines peso 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.1% and Malaysian ringgit 0.07%.