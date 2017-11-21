Gold, silver slip on sluggish demand in Mumbai

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also declined by a similar margin to finish at Rs29,510 per 10 grams compared to Rs29,800 earlier. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: Gold prices slipped by Rs290 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Mumbai on Tuesday following sluggish demand from stockists and investors.

Silver too slid owing to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Standard gold (99.5 purity) dropped by Rs290 to close at Rs29,360 per 10 grams from Monday’s level of Rs29,650. Pure gold (99.9 purity) also declined by a similar margin to finish at Rs29,510 per 10 grams compared to Rs29,800 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) dipped by Rs540 per kg to end at Rs39,290 as against Rs39,830 previously. Globally, gold rebounded early trade as investors anticipated signals on the direction of US monetary policy from the minutes of a November Federal Reserve meeting.

Spot gold was up at $1,279.62 per ounce in early European trade. The metal fell about 1.4% on Monday in its biggest one-day percentage drop since 11 September. Silver climbed to $16.97 an ounce.