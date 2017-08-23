Infosys back among top 10 companies by market cap on BSE, NSE

Infosys’s market valuation stood at Rs2,05,463.70 crore at the close of trade on the BSE today. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Infosys on Wednesday made a comeback to the list of top 10 most valued companies on the BSE and the NSE following gains in its stock price. The IT major had slipped out of the list yesterday amid extreme weakness in the stock following the sudden exit of its CEO Vishal Sikka.

Its market valuation stood at Rs2,05,463.70 crore at the close of trade on the BSE on Wednesday. With this, the company now stands at 10th position on the top 10 list. On the NSE, the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) read Rs2,05,071.22 crore at rank 10 as well.

The shares went up by 1.98% to close at Rs894.50 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 3% to Rs904. On the the NSE, it moved up by 1.98% to end at Rs892.80. Infosys’ scrip plunged nearly 10% on Friday after Sikka’s resignation. It fell further by over 5% on Monday despite buyback announcement by the company.

The scrip had bounced back yesterday after two days of decline and ended at Rs877.15, up 0.42%, on the BSE. The IT exporter was elbowed out from the NSE list by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation on Monday.

Infosys moved out of top 10 BSE m-cap list on Tuesday. RIL with a market valuation of Rs5,14,223.14 crore is the country’s most valued firm followed by TCS (Rs4,77,231.90 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs4,56,585.71 crore), ITC (Rs3,43,668.13 crore), HDFC (Rs2,80,869.12 crore), HUL (Rs2,57,040.99 crore), SBI (Rs2,40,618.40 crore), Maruti Suzuki India (Rs2,28,839.24 crore), IOC (Rs2,06,910.11 crore) and Infosys (Rs2,05,463.70 crore).