No angst seen among Indian investors as local flows accelerate

Mumbai: The gush of money into Indian stock funds as investors chase returns amid falling demand for gold, real estate and debt isn’t abating.

Investors pumped Rs18,900 crore ($2.9 billion) into mutual funds in September, after pouring a record Rs20,300 crore in August, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows. The Rs80,400 crore of net inflows in the first six months of the year that began 1 April is more than triple compared with the year-earlier period.

The flood of cash has provided a buffer against outflows sparked by the risk-off sentiment that’s caused global investors to sour on Asian markets. Funds bought Rs17,500 crore of shares in September, despite a bout of market weakness, while their overseas peers remained net sellers as data showed slowing growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The shift toward financial assets will gather pace, according to Morgan Stanley. India’s total financial savings are currently at 9% of gross domestic product, compared with a peak of 15% eight years ago, and the government’s push for pension funds to invest in stocks will drive flows higher, Ridham Desai, managing director at the firm’s India unit, said last month. Bloomberg