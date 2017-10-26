RCom shares continue to fall, end 4% lower

In terms of equity volume, 44.55 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Continuing to fall for the second straight session, shares of Reliance Communications on Thursday ended almost 4% lower amid buzz that the debt-ridden company is planning to shut down its wireless telephony business.

The stock slipped 3.65% to end at Rs15.85 on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 4.55% to Rs15.70, its 52-week low. At NSE, shares of the company went down 3.95% to close at Rs15.80.

In terms of equity volume, 44.55 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 3 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. The stock had fallen by over 3% yesterday. On Tuesday it had declined 3.95%.

RCom plans to shut down its loss-making wireless telephony business by 30 November and concentrate only on 4G Internet services, according to sources.

“As already announced on 1 October 2017, RCom has decided to adopt a 4G-focused strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business. Accordingly, RCom will be optimising its 2G and 3G footprint, and related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from November 30, 2017,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

RCom said its “4G-led strategy will be executed, as at present, on the back of capital-light access to India’s most extensive 4G mobile network, through already operational spectrum-sharing and ICR arrangements with Reliance Jio”.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.