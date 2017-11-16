HDFC Standard Life to make stock market debut tomorrow

HDFC Standard Life IPO, which was open for subscription on 7-9 November, was subscribed 4.89 times at a price band of Rs275-290 per share.

New Delhi: HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd, which recently concluded its Rs8,695-crore initial public offering, will make debut on stock exchanges on Friday.

The shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE, the company said. The IPO, which was open for subscription on 7-9 November, was subscribed 4.89 times at a price band of Rs275-290 per share.

The public issue comprised sale of 1,91,246,050 shares, amounting to 9.55% stake, by HDFC and up to 1,08,581,768 shares, or 5.42% holding, by Standard Life Mauritius.

Earlier, HDFC Standard Life Insurance had raised Rs2,322 crore from anchor investors. Morgan Stanley India Co., HDFC Bank, Credit Suisse Securities (India), CLSA India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.