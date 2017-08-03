SBI to mobilise Rs2,000 crore via Basel-III bonds

SBI shares were trading 1.67% lower at Rs302.50 on the BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise Rs2,000 crore by allotting Basel-III compliant bonds to various investors.

“The committee of directors for capital raising accorded its approval today to allot 20,000 AT1 Basel-III compliant non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated bonds in the nature of debentures... aggregating Rs 2,000 crore to various investors,” SBI said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

SBI said the bonds will carry a coupon rate of 8.15% per annum with a call option after five years or the anniversary date thereafter.

Shares of SBI were trading 1.67% lower at Rs302.50 on the BSE.