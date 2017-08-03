SBI to mobilise Rs2,000 crore via Basel-III bonds
SBI said the bonds will carry a coupon rate of 8.15% per annum with a call option after 5 years or the anniversary date thereafter
New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise Rs2,000 crore by allotting Basel-III compliant bonds to various investors.
“The committee of directors for capital raising accorded its approval today to allot 20,000 AT1 Basel-III compliant non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated bonds in the nature of debentures... aggregating Rs 2,000 crore to various investors,” SBI said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
SBI said the bonds will carry a coupon rate of 8.15% per annum with a call option after five years or the anniversary date thereafter.
Shares of SBI were trading 1.67% lower at Rs302.50 on the BSE.
First Published: Thu, Aug 03 2017. 12 08 PM IST
Latest News »
- Supreme Court refuses to stay NOTA for Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections
- RCom shares fall 8% after DoT asks for Supreme Court nod for merger with Aircel
- News in Numbers: 60 premises of DK Shivakumar searched by tax department
- GST sends services activity plunging in July
- Deals Buzz: GIC in talks to acquire 50% stake in Provenance Land
Topics: SBI bonds Base lII bonds fundraising SBI bonds
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share