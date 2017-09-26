Godrej Agrovet IPO price range at Rs450-460 per share
Godrej Agrovet is selling new shares worth up to Rs2,920 crore in the IPO, while its main shareholder Godrej Industries is selling secondary shares of up to Rs300 crore
Mumbai: Godrej Agrovet Ltd has set a price range of Rs450-460 a share for its initial public offering to raise up to Rs1,160 crore ($177.6 million), according to a public notice on Tuesday.
The animal-feed producer is selling new shares worth up to Rs2,920 crore in the IPO, while its main shareholder Godrej Industries is selling secondary shares of up to Rs300 crore.
A unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings will sell up to 12.3 million shares, which at the upper end of the price range would be worth Rs5,660 crore.
Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse are the banks managing the IPO that runs 4-6 October. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Sep 26 2017. 01 56 PM IST
Latest News »
- North Korea appears to bolster defences after flight by US bombers
- How long does an Indian CEO stay in the corner office?
- Ivanka Trump’s China supply chains shrouded in secrecy
- Gold prices rise on festive season demand, silver hits Rs41,000-mark
- NMDC plans to sell nearly 49% stake in its Chhattisgarh steel plant
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share