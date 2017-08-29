Global stocks drop, yen, Swiss franc gain after North Korea fires missile over Japan

A North Korean flag on top of a tower at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Sydney/ Tokyo: Asian stocks fell, and the yen and Swiss franc gained as investors flocked to safe havens after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan, fanning simmering tensions with the US Gold extended a rally above $1,300 an ounce and oil rebounded as investors weighed the damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Equities declined from Seoul to Sydney, though bounced off the day’s lows, and volatility jumped. European equity-index futures fell with US contracts.

Japan’s currency gained versus all major developed peers, while the Korean won and Australian dollar dropped in a classic risk-off move.

Japan said the missile landed off the eastern coast of Hokkaido in the Pacific Ocean. Gasoline added to a rally as the storm is picking up strength again after inundating refineries along the Texas coast.

“Some observers had thought US and North Korea were pursuing discussions behind closed doors, but it turns out North Korea continues to pursue missile development,” said Chihiro Ohta, a Tokyo-based senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. “The risk-off stance is likely to continue even if the US responds calmly.”

Tuesday’s missile firing thrusts the confrontation between the US and North Korea back to the fore after the hermit kingdom had been praised by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week for its “restraint.” Tillerson said that North Korea hadn’t carried out “provocative acts” since the UN Security Council imposed new sanctions earlier this month, and that Pyongyang’s temperance might lead to negotiations “in the near future.” Kim Jong Un last tested a missile on 28 July.

North Korea had threatened to fire a missile over Japan toward the US territory of Guam, prompting Trump to browbeat the country with his “fire and fury” comments that roiled global markets.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a missile flying over Japanese territory was “an unprecedented, grave and serious threat.” Japan has asked the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting and Abe said that he agreed with Trump to increase pressure on North Korea in a 40-minute phone call on Tuesday morning.

“We are holding high cash levels due to a number of factors including global inflation, growth expectations coming down, bond yields in the US rolling over and geopolitical tensions,” said James Soutter, a fund manager at K2 Asset Management in Melbourne. Bloomberg