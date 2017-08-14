What is freedom from financial worries?

Have you ever found yourself pre-occupied with financial worries? You’re chasing a deadline at work, but at the back of your mind is the worry about missing your credit card payment deadline. The worry that retirement is not something you’ve done much about. What if you get fired? What happens to the home and car EMI? If these are recurring worries, then clearly you’re not managing your money right. You could be doing all or several of these things: spending more than you need to, not investing enough, not chalking out your financial goals, not paying attention to asset allocation and most importantly, not insuring yourself right. As a result of this financial indiscipline, your mind is trapped in financial worries.

Freedom from financial worries needs you to sort your money life. Mint has always advised its readers to start a financial plan early on, and if you are not confident enough or informed enough, help comes in the form of a financial planner.

So in order to get you thinking about a stress-free money life and also to put together some suggestions to help you get started, we reached out to five experts from the financial industry and asked them two questions. One, what does freedom from financial worries mean to them? Two, give us three mantras for a stress-free financial life.

This Independence Day, take some time out to understand how to free yourself from financial worries.

Sumit Shukla, CEO, HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd

The meaning of financial freedom

You are free from financial worries when you define your goals and systematically invest to achieve them. You are also stress free when you buy adequate life and health insurance and also insure important assets like your house. In order to be completely stress free, you need to engage with financial products more. Don’t just buy what is sold, make sure you understand the product you buy so that you can’t be missold a product.

Three mantras for financial freedom

1) Taking a loan is not bad as long as you ensure that the interest is not huge and the loan taken helps you build assets.

2) Use the tax deductions sensibly and make sure you choose products that help you invest for the long term in a cost -efficient way.

3) Invest in equity and take a long-term view. Don’t get bogged down by short-term volatility. Depending on your risk appetite and age, get your asset allocation right.

K.S. Gopalakrishnan, MD and CEO, Aegon Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

The meaning of financial freedom

Whilst I am optimistic about the future. When it comes to personal finances, it is important for me to know that I have a reasonable plan to take care of the future needs. This gives me immense peace of mind. I therefore won’t leave my future finances unplanned.

Three mantras for financial freedom

1) Find out how much money you will need to maintain your standard of living. There are simple online tools that will help you do it.

2) Save money regularly every month without fail. Never take a break from it.

3) Invest in diversified assets, including mutual funds or equities. Do not look at stock prices daily. Buy adequate insurance to deal with unexpected events.

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Asset Management Co. Ltd

The meaning of financial freedom

There is a saying that being wealthy means you have money and being rich means you have time to spend the money. For me it means you have enough money to deal with your basic requirements of a comfortable life and a reserve for some of the unforeseen events. Money should be sufficient to allow you to live a comfortable life and provide for some emergency.

Three mantras for financial freedom

1) One has to invest regularly through the market cycles to generate appropriate return on portfolio.

2) Investment is about a long-term horizon. It is not about instant gratification. It is not like making instant coffee. It is like growing a mango tree.

3) One must allocate to the portfolio different asset class. Obviously one also needs a financial adviser who will hand hold you through market volatility.

Rajiv Anand, executive director, Axis Bank Ltd.

The meaning of financial freedom

Being financially secure means that you are adequately covered to take good care of your family and any exigencies. And a bit for the good things in life. As long as one is clear that after a point in life money no longer defines who you are, financial freedom is liberating.

Three mantras for financial freedom

1) Start early and be disciplined about savings. Choose SIPs to invest for the long term and let the equity market volatility work for you.

2) Be patient with your investments. Let the magic of compounding work for you.

3) Don’t buy things you don’t need.

Shiv Gupta, founder and CEO, Sanctum Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd

The meaning of financial freedom

Given the role of money in providing a sense of security, freedom from financial worries is about providing for a desired lifestyle and achieving peace of mind by reducing or eliminating financial uncertainty. One must identify clear financial goals and work systematically towards achieving them.

Three mantras for financial freedom

1) Spend less than you earn and build a pool of savings whilst limiting borrowings to levels that you can afford to repay.

2) Reduce uncertainty by employing tools that can mitigate financial risks, such as life and health insurance.

3) Invest for the long term and in a manner commensurate with your risk appetite. Get advice from professionals who understand the nuances of investing.