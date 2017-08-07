Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 08 12 PM IST

What a car loan costs you

Interest rates for car loans vary across banks. Here are the interest rates offered by few of the major ones
Car loans are usually 3 to 5 year loans. When making a choice be sure to look at different parameters of loan apart from interest rate.

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 05 33 PM IST
