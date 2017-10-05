Opening bell: Asian markets rise, M&M, Future Retail, SpiceJet in news

Asian markets opened higher on Thursday. Photo: Hindustan Times

Asian markets open with gains

Asian stocks opened higher. According to Reuters, firm US economic data is helping the stocks. Overnight, US stocks closed with modest gains.

Mahindra matches Tata Motors’s EV tender bid

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has matched the bid made by Tata Motors Ltd for supplying electric vehicles (EVs) to state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), winning 30% of the marque order.

Future Retail set to acquire HyperCity for Rs700 crore

Future Retail Ltd is set to acquire HyperCity, a hypermarkets chain of Shoppers Stop Ltd for Rs700 crore through a combination of cash and shares, reports The Economic Times.

Rajnish Kumar appointed as SBI chairman

Rajnish Kumar, 59, the senior most of the managing directors at State Bank of India Ltd (SBI), will become the 25th chairman of the country’s largest lender, succeeding Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is set to retire on 6 October.

RCom withdraws tower demerger scheme from NCLT

Reliance Communications Ltd (Rcom) has withdrawn from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) a scheme to demerge its towers into a separate company which was a precursor to the tower unit stake sale, and said it will file it afresh, a few days after the company scrapped its merger with Aircel, reports The Economic Times.

SpiceJet plans to bring seaplanes to reach hinterland

Spicejet Ltd said it was exploring opportunities to buy seaplanes in order to increase its reach in areas which do not have air strips, reports Business Standard.

Wind power tariffs fall below Rs3 per unit in auctions

Wind power prices fell below Rs3 a unit during the auction of wind energy generation capacity in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, reports The Hindu Business Line.

World Bank seeing more currency risk in Southeast Asia

Malaysia, and to a lesser degree Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, remain more exposed to exchange rate risk than other developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific as global financial conditions tighten, the World Bank said, reports Bloomberg.