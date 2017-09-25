Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 05 18 PM IST

Mutual fund turnover ratio

A look at portfolio turnover ratios of different mutual fund schemes
Staff Writer
A scheme’s turnover ratio tells you how frequently its fund manager buys and sells the underlying stocks. Typically, higher the turnover ratio, more your fund manager churns.

First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 05 18 PM IST
