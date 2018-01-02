 Govt to close subscription of 8% savings bonds from today - Livemint
Govt to close subscription of 8% savings bonds from today

The government savings bond opened for subscription on 21 April 2003 and had a fixed tenure of six years, with no upper limit for investment
Last Published: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 12 23 PM IST
PTI
In 2003, the government came out with savings bonds offering 8% interest to encourage retail investors to invest. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday said it will close subscription of 8% government savings (taxable) bonds 2003, with effect from 2 January.

In 2003, the government came out with bonds offering 8% interest to encourage retail investors to invest. The bond opened for subscription on 21 April 2003, and had a fixed tenure of 6 years. There was no upper limit for investment.

“The Government of India (GoI) announced here today that 8% GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on January 2, 2018,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The decision to discontinue the bond comes in the backdrop of declining interest rate in other saving instruments, especially the post office small saving schemes.

Last week the finance ministry had reduced interest rate on various small saving schemes by 0.2%. Following the reduction, term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch a lower interest rate of 6.6-7.4%, to be paid quarterly, while the five-year recurring deposit interest is pegged at 6.9%.

First Published: Tue, Jan 02 2018. 12 23 PM IST
