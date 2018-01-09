 Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty near 10,650, IT stocks top gainers - Livemint
BSE Sensex trades higher by 120 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,650. Here are the latest updates
Last Modified: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 03 08 PM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 34,487.52, while NSE Nifty touched life-time high of 10,659.15 in opening session on Tuesday on gains in Coal India, Tata Motors and SBI, PTI reported. Sectoral indices, led by IT, teck and metal were trading in the positive zone. Continuous foreign fund inflows and raising of bets by investors amid optimism over third quarterly earnings and upcoming budget helped the key indices to hit record hits, traders said. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net Rs692.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs206.30 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. Traders are cautious ahead of the IIP data for November and CPI for December on 12 January. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 3.07 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 120.28 points, or 0.35%, to 34,473.07, while the Nifty 50 rose 20.95 points, or 0.20%, to close at 10,644.55.
  • 3.05 pm IST Newgen Software IPO to open on 16 JanuaryNewgen Software Technologies Ltd will launch its initial public offer on January 16 and has fixed a price band of Rs240-245 per share. The IPO, which aims to raise about Rs 424 crore, comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 950 million by the company and an offer for sale by the selling shareholders. The offer for sale consists of up to 1,34,53,932 shares. (PTI)
  • 2.20 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 74.77 points, or 0.22%, to 34,427.56, while the Nifty 50 edged up 6.10 points, or 0.06%, at 10,629.70.
  • 2.17 pm IST European shares trade higherEurope’s main stock markets rose at the start of trading, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.4% to 7,727.15 points following gains across much of Asia. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 advanced 0.1% to 13,383.26 points and the Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.1% to 5,491.91.
  • 2.15 pm IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading weaker against US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers. At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 63.58 a dollar, down 0.11% from its Monday’s close of 63.50. The rupee opened at 63.48 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 63.43 and 63.59, respectively.
  • 2.10 pm IST South Indian Bank Q3 net profit rises 3.2% to Rs115 croreSouth Indian Bank Ltd reported a 3.25% marginal rise in net profit for its December quarter as it provided less provisions for bad loans. Net profit for the quarter was Rs115 crore against Rs111.38 crore a year ago. In the September quarter, its profit plummeted over 96% due to a 120% jump in its provisions.
  • 2.13 pm IST Dewan Housing Finance approves fund raiseDewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd said its board of directors approved fund raising worth up to $2 billion in one or more tranches. Shares traded 1.02% up at Rs627.15.
  • 1.30 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 6.84 points, or 0.02%, to 34,345.95, while the Nifty 50 edged down 13.25 points, or 0.12%, to close at 10,610.35.
  • 1.20 pm IST Vikas WSP receives trial export orderVikas WSP Ltd said it has received a trial export order for Rs1.04 crore of newly developed guar gum thermogel-25 for ultra- fermented and sausage roll applications from MNC customers. Shares rose 1.86% to Rs17.
  • 1.17 pm IST Ola, ICICI Bank signs MoUOla and ICICI Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring forth a range of integrated offers to their customers and driver-partner. (Reuters)
  • 1.13 pm IST Reliance Infra seeks MERC approval for electricity distributionReliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has moved its application to Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for assignment of transmission and distribution licenses for Mumbai power business to the company’s unit Reliance Electric Generation and Supply Ltd, which will be acquired by Adani Transmission Ltd. Reliance Infra shares traded 1.50% lower at Rs573.
  • 1.10 pm IST L&T commissions power plant in BangladeshLarsen & Toubro Ltd said it has commissioned and handed over a 360 MW Bheramara combined cycle power plant development project to North West Power Generation Co. Ltd, a unit of Bangladesh Power Development Board, on 5 January. Shares traded 0.50% lower at Rs1,331.35
  • 1.05 pm IST Dhanuka Agritech closes manufacturing at Gurgaon plantDhanuka Agritech Ltd said it has permanently closed its manufacturing activities at one of its plant situated at Daulatabad Road, Gurgaon, due to unavoidable circumstances. Shares traded 0.82% higher at Rs796.25.
  • 11.36 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 86.29 points, or 0.25%, to 34,439.08, while the Nifty 50 rose 10.65 points, or 0.10%, to close at 10,634.25.
  • 11.28 am IST Tejas Networks completes installation of GPON equipmentsTejas Networks Ltd said it has completed the installation of GPON equipments in over 40,000 gram panchayats in for Bharatnet Phase-1 project. The company’s shares jumped 7.54% to Rs458.05.
  • 11.25 am IST South Indian Bank shares fall before December quarter earningsSouth Indian Bank fell 0.3% to Rs33.75 ahead of its December quarter earnings due later on Tuesday. According to Bloomberg analysts estimate, the bank may report a net profit of Rs104 crore.
  • 11.22 am IST SJVN shares decline on share repurchase planSJVN Ltd fell 2% to Rs37.15 after the company said it will buyback its shares at Rs38.75 a share.
  • 10.38 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 62.78 points, or 0.18%, to 34,415.57, while the Nifty 50 rose 5.95 points, or 0.06%, to close at 10,629.55.
  • 10.35 am IST Electrosteel Steels shares rise on report of bids by Vedanta, TataElectrosteel Steels Ltd rose 5% to Rs6.75 after The Economic Times reported that Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd is said to have submitted the highest bid for the bankrupt Electrosteel Steels. Other bidders include Tata Group and an overseas fund backed by Edelweiss. Vedanta may have bid about Rs4,500 crore, topping Tata’s offer of Rs3,500 crore, the report says.
  • 10.33 am IST Tata Motors shares up on JLR 2017 sales numbersTata Motors Ltd rose 2% to Rs441.60 after Jaguar Land Rover sales rose 7% to a record 621,109 vehicles in 2017.
  • 10.30 am IST SREI Infrastructure shares gainSREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd rose 3% to Rs106.10 after Mint reported a consortium of JSW Infrastructure and Srei Infrastructure Finance is set to acquire the upcoming Sterling Port in Dahej from its lenders.
  • 9.55 am IST Coal India shares jump 5% on fuel price hikeCoal India Ltd rose 5.2% to Rs302 after the company raised prices of the fuel used to fire power plants for the first time in about a year-and-a-half, as the world’s biggest coal producer shores up efforts to pay for higher salaries.
  • 9.50 am IST Max India shares gain on stake sale reportMax India Ltd rose 2.4% to Rs124.35 after Mint reported that Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd, the second-largest private hospital owner in South Africa, is considering a sale of its stake in India’s Max Healthcare Ltd.
  • 9.45 am IST NMDC shares plunge 4% on government stake saleNMDC Ltd fell 4% to Rs155.50 after the government said it will sell 1.5% stake in NMDC through an offer for sale at a floor price of Rs153.50 per share.
  • 9.43 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against US dollar in the opening trade on Tuesday, tracking gains in the local equity market. The rupee opened at 63.48 a dollar, and was trading at 63.47 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Monday’s close of 63.50. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.342% compared to its previous close of 7.344%.
  • 9.38 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 74.17 points, or 0.22%, to 34,426.96, while the Nifty 50 rose 14.90 points, or 0.14%, to close at 10,638.50.
First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 09 40 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Market today

