Cochin Shipyard IPO subscribed 1.41 times till afternoon on Day 2

Public sector unit Cochin Shipyard aims to raise up to Rs1,468 crore through its share sale offer. The IPO is in a price band of Rs424-432 and will close on Thursday.

New Delhi: The initial share sale offer of Cochin Shipyard was subscribed 1.41 times till early afternoon trade on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 4,77,48,420 shares against the total issue size of 3,39,84,000, data available with the NSE till 1230 hours showed.

Till close of bidding on Tuesday, the issue was subscribed 92%.

SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue