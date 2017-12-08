Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Aviation stocks, TVS Motor in news

Asian markets edged up in early Friday trade. Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets follow suit

US stocks rose on Thursday as technology stocks regained some of the ground they lost in the past week.

Asian markets edged up in early Friday trade after US markets finished higher on Thursday. Markets also awaited the release of trade data out of China for clues about the health of its economy.

SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh pledges more shares amid dispute with Kalanithi Maran

Ajay Singh, the promoter of low-fare airline SpiceJet Ltd, has pledged more shares over the past few months to help the airline’s finances even as it awaits a key verdict on a share transfer dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

Jet Airways Q2 profit slumps 91% to Rs50 crore on higher fuel expenses

Jet Airways (India) Ltd said its standalone profit fell 91% to Rs49.63 crore in Q2 from Rs549.02 crore a year earlier, because of weak demand from the Middle East, lower airfares and higher fuel prices.

TVS buys 15% stake in electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd said it has bought a 14.78% stake in Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based startup working on electric two-wheelers and energy infrastructure.

Toyota mulls price hike by up to 3% from January

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd (TKM) said it is considering to increase prices of its models by up to 3% from January, to offset impact of rising input costs.

Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs1,056 crore via QIP

Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has raised Rs1,056 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. Read more.

Shalby IPO subscribed fully, issue closes today

The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was subscribed 1.08 times in morning session on the last day of the bidding on Thursday.

Lupin, Cadila Healthcare recall drugs in US

Drug firms Lupin Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd are recalling nearly 1.11 lakh units of Duloxetine delayed-release capsules and 19,812 bottles of Paroxetine tablets, respectively, from the US market, the US health regulator has said.