 Tracking inflation: 15 March 2018 - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money

Tracking inflation: 15 March 2018

Here is the inflation impact on different food and beverages
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 05 52 PM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Latest News »

A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. Food inflation particularly has an immediate impact.

First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 05 52 PM IST
Topics: inflation pulses food price rise

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »