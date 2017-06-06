Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty continue rising spell, IT stocks gain

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opens higher on Tuesday in morning trade. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, rises in the opening trade. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, strengthens against the US dollar. The shares of Cadila Healthcare and State Bank of India (SBI) rise, whereas the shares of Raymond Ltd fall.

9.40am: Adani Enterprises Ltd shares rise 4% to Rs122.30 after the company said it will proceed with its $16.5 billion Carmichael coal project in Australia’s Queensland state after its board approved a final investment decision on the development.

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 18 points, or 0.06%, to 31,328, while the Nifty 50 rises 10 points, or 0.10%, to 9,685.

■ 9.30am: IT stocks trading higher. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3%, Infosys Ltd rose 1.8%, HCL Technologies Ltd 1.5%,

■ 9.25am: Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose 2.7% to Rs503.70 after the company said its formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi has got an establishment inspection report from US drug regulator.

■ 9.22am: Raymond Ltd fell 0.5% to Rs747.90.Shareholders of fabric and apparel maker Raymond Ltd on Monday rejected overwhelmingly a proposal for sale of JK House to its promoters and extended family at a substantial discount.

■ 9.20am: State Bank of India (SBI) rose 1.4% to Rs291.45. According to ET Now report, SBI share sale demand said to be over Rs20,000 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it launched the country’s largest institutional share sale programme on Monday, aiming to raise up to Rs15,000 crore as it looks to strengthen its capital base to increase loan growth as well as cushion the balance sheet from bad loans.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.33 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.34, up 0.05% from its Monday’s close of 64.37.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.65% compared to its previous close of 6.647%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.62%, South Korean won 0.21%, China offshore 0.18%, Singapore dollar 0.14%, Thai baht 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11% and China renminbi 0.1%.

■ 8.55am: US equities closed slightly lower on Monday, but held near record levels, while shares of Apple declined on a rare downgrade. Asian markets opened in the red on Tuesday, following the lower close on Wall Street.