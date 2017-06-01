Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty fall on lower GDP; Airtel, Pfizer shares jump

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 75 points to 31,070 and the Nifty slipped below 9,600-mark in early trade on Thursday as participants trimmed their positions, triggered by lower GDP numbers and core infrastructure sectors growth. Trading sentiment suffered a setback after macroeconomic indicators such as GDP numbers and core sector growth showed that the India’s economic growth has slowed. India’s economic growth slowed to 7.1% in 2016- 17, the year in which 87% of the currency was demonetised, despite a very good showing by the agricultural sector. The GDP growth was 6.1% in the January-March quarter, the immediate three months after the demonetisation was affected on 9 November 2016.

The growth of eight core sectors declined to 2.5% in April, mainly due to lower coal, crude oil and cement productions, too dampened trading sentiment, brokers said. The 30-share index, which had lost 13.60 points in the previous session, fell by another 75.33 points, or 0.24%, to trade at 31,070.47. Stocks of oil & gas, metal, IT, banking, teck, PSU and capital goods led the losses. The NSE Nifty was also trading lower by 22.80 points, or 0.23%, at 9,598.45. Shares of state-run oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC were trading in negative zone with losses up to 1.97% despite a hike in petrol and diesel prices.

10.15am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 9 points, or 0.03%, to 31,137, while the Nifty 50 falls 7 points, or 0.08%, to 9,614.

10.00am: Pharma stocks trade higher for the third consecutive session. Aurobindo Pharma shares are up 5.1%, Divi’s Laboratories Ltd shares rise 4.6%, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares rise 3.7%, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd shares rise 4%, Ipca Laboratories Ltd shares rise 3.3%, Marksans Pharma shares rise 3%, Strides Shasun shares rise 2.7%, Cipla Ltd shares rise 2.5%, Cadia Healthcare shares rise 2.3%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rise 2.2%, and Wockhardt shares rise 2.1%.

9.45am: Aegis Logistics Ltd rose 2% to Rs 215 after the company said Itochu agreed to buy stake in its arm.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 22 points, or 0.07%, to 31,123, while the Nifty 50 falls 7 points, or 0.07%, to 9,614.

9.28am: Reliance Communications Ltd shares rose 5.3% to Rs21.05. According to NSE Block deal data, Capital Research & Management sold 18 million shares on Wednesday.

9.25am: ICICI Bank Ltd shares fell 0.8% to Rs323.85. BlackRock Emerging Markets Fund on Thursday picked up about 3.54 crore shares of private sector lender ICICI Bank for an estimated Rs1,155 crore through an open market transaction, according to bulk deal data available with NSE.

9.23am: Pfizer Ltd rose 7% to Rs1,780 after the company said it has entered into a pact with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden to acquire the Neksium brand in India for Rs75 crore to expand presence in gastrointestinal therapy segment.

9.21am: Bharti Infratel Ltd rose 2.4% to Rs376.70 after Bloomberg reported that the company is sounding out banks about financing a potential offer for a majority stake in Indus Towers. The company, backed by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, is exploring debt fundraising as it weighs a bid for the combined 53% stake in Indus Towers owned by Vodafone Group Plc and Idea Cellular Ltd. A deal could value their holding in closely held Indus Towers at around $8 billion

9.20am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.652% compared to its previous close of 6.662%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.48 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.49, up 0.03% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.51.

9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. China renminbi was up 0.4%, China offshore 0.2%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Taiwan dollar 0.13% and Philippines peso rose 0.1%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.24%, Thai baht 0.17%, Japanese yen 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.08% and South Korean won 0.05%.

9.00am: US markets closed with moderate losses. S&P 500 at 2,411 is down 0.05% on selling in shares of financial services companies. Tracking the cues, Asian markets also opened lower.

With inputs from PTI