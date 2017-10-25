Gold prices fall by Rs165 on weak global cues

Pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) also went down by the same amount to finish at Rs29,460 per 10 grams as against Rs29,625 previously in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Gold prices slumped by Rs165 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Mumbai on Wednesday, tracking a weak trend overseas and falling demand from retailers and jewellers.

Silver also fell Rs475 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units. Traders said gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by stronger equities and a firmer dollar amid speculation over the next US Federal Reserve chief.

Standard gold (99.5 per cent purity) declined by Rs165 to close at Rs29,310 per 10 grams from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs29,475. Pure gold (99.9 per cent purity) also went down by the same amount to finish at Rs29,460 per 10 grams as against Rs29,625 previously.

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs475 per kg to end at Rs39,110 as against yesterday’s level of Rs39,585. Globally, gold fell to a 2-1/2 week low after reports that Republican senators favoured John Taylor to become the next head of the US Federal Reserve drove the dollar and US bond yields higher.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,272.23 an ounce at early trade after hitting $1,271.45, the lowest since 6 October. In other precious metals, silver was down 0.4% at $16.87 an ounce.