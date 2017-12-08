Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors shares gain
BSE Sensex opens higher by over 180 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,200. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 10.15 am ISTMaruti Suzuki India hits Rs9,000 mark
- 10.13 am ISTTata Motors shares gain om JLR sales numbers
- 10.10 am ISTEscorts Ltd shares up after brokerage firm initiates coverage
- 9.37 am ISTJet Airways shares fall 3% after Q2 results
- 9.35 am ISTSAIL shares gain on JV with ArcelorMittal
- 9.33 am ISTFuture Consumer shares rise 12% on brokerage firm rating
- 9.20 am ISTMarket update
- 9.17 am ISTRupee opens flat against US dollar
- 9.15 am ISTAsian currencies trade lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex regained the key 33,000 mark at the start of trading on Friday after buying by retail investors and domestic institutions gathered momentum amid strong global cues, PTI reported. The broader NSE Nifty too went past the 10,200-level. All sectoral indices in the green, led by consumer durables, bank, metal and auto. Brokers said unabated buying by retail and domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in other Asian markets influenced sentiment. Prominent gainers included Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.15 am IST Maruti Suzuki India hits Rs9,000 markMaruti Suzuki India Ltd hits Rs9,000 mark. The stock was trading at Rs9,019 on BSE, up 1.6% from previous close. So far this year it gained 65%.
- 9.37 am IST Jet Airways shares fall 3% after Q2 resultsJet Airways India Ltd fell 3% to Rs675.05 after the company reported 91% decline in its net profit to Rs49.63 crore in September quarter from Rs549.02 crore due to a weak demand from the Middle East, lower airfares and higher fuel prices. Revenue fell 0.25% to Rs5,758.18 crore in the quarter from a year earlier, while expenses rose 9.28% to Rs5,708.55 crore, the airline said on Thursday.
- 9.15 am IST Asian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower ahead of non-payroll data on Friday. Japanese yen was down 0.22%, Thai baht 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%, Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.11%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.824, up 0.03%, from its previous close of 93.795.
First Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 09 24 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today
