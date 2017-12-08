 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors shares gain - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Modified: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 10 16 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors shares gain

BSE Sensex opens higher by over 180 points, while the Nifty 50 rises above 10,200. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open higher on Friday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex regained the key 33,000 mark at the start of trading on Friday after buying by retail investors and domestic institutions gathered momentum amid strong global cues, PTI reported. The broader NSE Nifty too went past the 10,200-level. All sectoral indices in the green, led by consumer durables, bank, metal and auto. Brokers said unabated buying by retail and domestic institutional investors and a firm trend in other Asian markets influenced sentiment. Prominent gainers included Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.15 am IST Maruti Suzuki India hits Rs9,000 markMaruti Suzuki India Ltd hits Rs9,000 mark. The stock was trading at Rs9,019 on BSE, up 1.6% from previous close. So far this year it gained 65%.
  • 10.13 am IST Tata Motors shares gain om JLR sales numbersTata Motors Ltd rose 1.14% to Rs407 after Jaguar Land Rover reported a 10% growth in November sales.The UK’s largest automotive manufacturer sold 52,332 vehicles in November.
  • 10.10 am IST Escorts Ltd shares up after brokerage firm initiates coverageEscorts Ltd rose 3.5% to Rs688.25 after brokerage firm HSBC initiated buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs835, implying a potential upside of 26% from Thursday’s close.
  • 9.37 am IST Jet Airways shares fall 3% after Q2 resultsJet Airways India Ltd fell 3% to Rs675.05 after the company reported 91% decline in its net profit to Rs49.63 crore in September quarter from Rs549.02 crore due to a weak demand from the Middle East, lower airfares and higher fuel prices. Revenue fell 0.25% to Rs5,758.18 crore in the quarter from a year earlier, while expenses rose 9.28% to Rs5,708.55 crore, the airline said on Thursday.
  • 9.35 am IST SAIL shares gain on JV with ArcelorMittalSteel Authority of India Ltd rose 3% to Rs81 after ET reported that its board may clear JV with ArcelorMittal next week.
  • 9.33 am IST Future Consumer shares rise 12% on brokerage firm ratingFuture Consumer Ltd rose 12% to Rs65.30 after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated Overweight’ rating with a price target of Rs95; implying a potential upside of 61% form Thursday’s close.
  • 9.20 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex opened higher by 184.50 points, or 0.56%, to 33,133.71, while the Nifty 50 rose 43.05 points, or 0.42%, to 10,209.75.
  • 9.17 am IST Rupee opens flat against US dollarThe rupee opened at 64.55 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.58 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 64.57. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.036%, compared to its previous close of 7.031%.
  • 9.15 am IST Asian currencies trade lowerAsian currencies were trading lower ahead of non-payroll data on Friday. Japanese yen was down 0.22%, Thai baht 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%, Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.11%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.824, up 0.03%, from its previous close of 93.795.
First Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 09 24 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today

Latest News »

Mark to Market »