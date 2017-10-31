Will the new incentives structure help NPS? 

Turning global regulatory lessons on front commissions harming the way a financial product is sold, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revised commissions for Points of Presence (PoPs). PoPs are entities such as banks that sell the National Pension System (NPS) scheme and earn commission from the investments you make.

In a circular dated 27 October 2017, PFRDA announced a new charge structure for the private sector NPS (the NPS for citizens and corporate entities). The good news for you is that the hike is marginal and will not impact your investments significantly. The not so good part is that now the incentives are a tad more difficult to understand. The circular can be read here: bit.ly/2yXNoTH. We bring you the details.

The charge structure

Currently there are two ways to open and invest in the NPS: with the help of a PoP or yourself online. When you approach a PoP—in most cases this will be a bank—there is a one-time subscriber registration or on-boarding charge of Rs125. This comes from your pocket. Subsequently, the PoP gets 0.25% of every contribution (minimum Rs20 and maximum Rs25,000). Every non-financial transaction, like change of pension fund or address, has a charge of Rs20.

But that is going to be history. Effective soon (PFRDA is yet to disclose the date of implementation), the one-time initial registration charge will be Rs200. The charges for non-financial transactions and recurring contributions remain the same. According to Sambath Kumar, head – products and distribution, HDFC Securities, a PoP for the NPS, the hike is minimal from an investor standpoint but it should encourage PoPs to sell NPS. “This is a forward-looking step which will enable PoPs to reach more potential NPS subscribers.... This minimal increase in charges will not have a major impact on the subscribers,” he said.

If your PoP is empanelled with PFRDA, you can also use the eNPS facility to open an NPS account online, using your Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Aadhaar number. If using PAN, you will need to provide details of a bank account so the authorities may tap it for the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. The one-time registration charge, which would have gone to a PoP, would now go to the bank for KYC verification. In the do-it-yourself online mode for All Citizens NPS model, the bank will also collects a charge of 0.1% on every contribution, subject to a minimum of Rs10 and maximum of Rs10,000. Earlier this charge was 0.05%, between Rs5 and Rs5,000. However, if you use your Aadhaar number, there are no one-time or any other distribution charges.

Let’s say you open the account through a PoP and subsequently make contributions online using the eNPS. You will pay the PoP a trail commission of 0.1% for every contribution. “When you open an NPS (account) through a PoP, or online...you get tagged to the PoP. So even when you make contributions using the eNPS, PoP gets a trail commission,” said Badri Singh Bhandari, whole time member, economics, PFRDA. “(PoPs say) they spend a lot of time explaining NPS to the people, who then use the online channel...leaving them devoid of incentives. A trail commission gives them incentives. However, a customer has the option of de-tagging using the CRA system and not pay trail subsequently,” he added.

Sandeep Shrikhande, chief executive officer, Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd, welcomes the hike in trail commission. “PoPs will now not be worried about a customer moving to eNPS at a later stage. They will still get 0.1%,” he said.

Persistency charge

Other than marginally increasing distribution incentives, PFRDA has introduced incentives for persistency for the All Citizen model. An NPS account is persistent if it receives at least Rs1,000 every year. For this, the PoP gets a persistency reward of Rs50 every year. “This will be paid to PoPs that are tagged to subscribers’ accounts. So whether it’s through physical NPS or eNPS, associated PoPs will get Rs50,” said Bhandari. “Earlier we levied a penalty if subscribers didn’t make the minimum contribution. We have removed the penalty,” he added.

However, some are sceptical of this move. Manoj Nagpal, chief executive officer, Outlook Asia Capital, believes that this charge is just another way of increasing distributors’ incentives. “Other than in pension schemes for economically weaker sections, NPS doesn’t really struggle with persistency. Also, the structure of NPS...lends itself to persistency. So, in my view this is trying to address a problem that doesn’t exist,” he said. “Also.... This allows for a hike in charges on account of persistency, which is a worry,” he added. NPS contributions entitle subscribers to get an additional tax deduction of Rs50,000 under section 80CCD(1b).

What this means for you

The charges have been increased marginally and shouldn’t impact your returns much. However, the multiplicity of charges and how they are levied, complicate the product. For instance, the upfront registration charge and recurring charges need to levied upfront—directly from your contribution. However, the persistency charge needs to be collected by cancelling the investment units. “This multiplicity of charges will only end up confusing customers as unlike a mutual fund, some of these charges don't get factored in the net asset value (NAV). So the more charges there are, the difficult it will be to ascertain the true return on the basis of NAV,” added Nagpal. While it still remains to be seen if NPS gains traction after the revision of incentives, the incentive structure has become a tad more complicated to understand for the lay investor.