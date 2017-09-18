Indigo parent InterGlobe Aviation’s share sale raises $591 million

InterGlobe set the price at Rs1,130 per share for the sale to institutional investors conducted on Friday, according to a regulatory filing.

Mumbai: A share sale by India’s InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the country’s IndiGo airline, raised Rs3,790 crore ($591 million) for the company and some of its shareholders, based on the final issue price announced on Monday.

InterGlobe set the price at Rs1,130 per share for the sale to institutional investors conducted on Friday, according to a regulatory filing.

The company sold about 22.4 million new shares, while its shareholders offered about 11.2 million existing shares in a sale aimed at moving the company closer to the regulatory requirement for companies to have a minimum 25% free float. Reuters