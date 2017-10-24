Ahead of IPO, Reliance Nippon AMC gets Rs462 crore from anchor investors

RNAM will hit the capital markets on Wednesday to raise an estimated Rs1,542.42 crore through its IPO which will close on 27 October. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group’s asset management arm on Tuesday raised a little over Rs462 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial pubic offering (IPO) which opens Wednesday.

The company’s IPO committee has finalised allocation 1,8,360,000 equity shares to 24 anchor investors at Rs252, which is also the upper price band for the offer, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (RNAM) informed to the stock exchanges.

At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs462.67 crore, it added. Among the anchor investors are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Kuwait Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity International, Eastspring Investments, Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Pictet, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Birla Sunlife MF, SBI MF, UTI MF, DSP Blackrock MF, IDFC MF, ICICI Prudential Life and Bajaj Allianz.

RNAM will hit the capital markets on Wednesday to raise an estimated Rs1,542.42 crore through its IPO. The public issue will close on 27 October. The firm has fixed a price band of Rs247-252 per equity share. It will be the first initial share sale by a major asset management company (AMC) in India though smaller rival UTI Mutual Fund’s IPO plans have been in the works for a long time. Also, it will be the first IPO from the Reliance Group after Reliance Power in 2008.

Other listed firms of the group included Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Communications, Reliance Naval & Engineering and Reliance Infra. Earlier merchant banking people in the know confirmed huge demand of over Rs15,000 crore from 50 anchor investors against the earmarked book size of Rs462.67 crore for them under its forthcoming IPO.

RNAM’s public issue comprises fresh issuance of 2.45 crore shares, besides an offer for sale of 3.67 crore shares by Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Company. Reliance Capital and Nippon Life will each dilute 3% stake. The IPO size will be around 10% of the post issue paid-up capital of the company. JM Financial, CLSA, Nomura and Axis Capital are the global coordinators and book running lead managers for the initial share sale.

