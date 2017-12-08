Bitcoin falls more than 12% to below $15,000
Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66
Tokyo: Bitcoin tumbled more than 12% in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session.
Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66.
It was still up more than 30% for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 11 23 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Requiem for the infra heroes of yesteryear
Cement prices rise again, but will they sustain this time?
Jet Airways’s Q2 profit remains grounded, thanks to international operations
Steel market conditions bullish but investors not buying it
Videocon d2h merger benefits blindside investors to Dish TV’s waffling performance