Last Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 11 25 AM IST

Bitcoin falls more than 12% to below $15,000

Reuters
Tokyo: Bitcoin tumbled more than 12% in volatile Asian trading on Friday, dropping below the $15,000 level after touching a record high above $16,000 earlier in the session.

Bitcoin was down 12.6% on the Bitstamp exchange at $14,500.76 as of 0530 GMT, after rising to a record $16,666.66.

It was still up more than 30% for the week, as investors debated about whether the cryptocurrency was in a bubble that was about to burst. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Dec 08 2017. 11 23 AM IST
