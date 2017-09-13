IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation’s$616 million share sale on Friday
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo, will conduct a share sale to institutional investors on Friday that will raise as much as Rs39.45 billion ($616 million)
Mumbai: India’s InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country’s top airline IndiGo, will conduct a share sale to institutional investors on Friday that will raise for the company and its founders as much as Rs39.45 billion ($616 million).
The company set a price range on Wednesday of Rs1,125 to 1,175 a share for the sale of up to 33.6 million shares, comprising of 22.4 million new shares and 11.2 million existing shares.
The share sale is aimed at helping the company meet minimum public holding rules.
Citi, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the banks managing the share sale, according to a filing.
InterGlobe’s initial public offer in 2015 had raised about Rs30 billion. Reuters
