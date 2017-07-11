Tata Motors shares rise over 2%

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors rose by over 2% on Tuesday after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported retail sales of 51,591 units for June, up 11% from the same month last year.

The stock gained 2.28% to settle at Rs 456.95 on BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.46% to Rs 462.25.

More From Livemint »

On NSE, it ended 2.23% higher to close at Rs456.95. On the volume front, 12.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

The stock had gained over 2% in the previous session also.

“Jaguar Land Rover saw another positive performance in June, led by strong sales in China, both from imported vehicles and our Chinese joint venture,” JLR Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said in a statement on Saturday.