Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed, pharma stocks rise

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Stock markets rose on Thursday, in line with upbeat Asian shares, following an optimistic appraisal of economic conditions by the US Federal Reserve. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day policy meet, but remains on path for a possible December hike as it cited “solid rate” of growth. This lifted Asian markets, which in turn made the Sensex firm up 46 points to 33,646. Healthcare, consumer durables, IT, oil and gas, realty, technology and banking indices made gains.

The NSE Nifty too rose 0.08% to trade at 10,449.05. Big gainers were Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and TCS. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng moved up 0.10%, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.23%, but Shanghai Composite shed 0.47%. The US Dow Jones ended 0.25% up on Wednesday. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.40am: BSE Sensex rose 24.52 points, or 0.07%, to 33,624.79, while the Nifty 50 edged up 3.75 points, or 0.04%, to 10,444.25.

■ 10.35am: Hexaware Technologies Ltd rose 4% to Rs289 after the company reported 16.4% increase in its net profit to Rs 142 crore while revenue up 0.9% to Rs 993 crore.

■ 10.32am: NTPC Ltd fell 1.3% to Rs177.80 after 18 people were killed and up to 100 injured in an boiler blast in state-run NTPC Ltd’s Unchahar power plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. The blast occurred in the boiler area of a 500-megawatt (MW) unit of the recently commissioned plant in Raebareli district. The 1,550 MW coal-fuelled plant supplies electricity to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttaranchal. The Unchahar plant is currently generating around 640 MW.

■ 10.30am: Solar Industries India Ltd rose 4.5% to Rs1,080 after the company said it got order for supply of bulk explosives to the arm of Coal India Ltd worth Rs1,143.63 crore.

■ 10.03am: BSE Sensex rose 39.50 points, or 0.12%, to 33,639.77, while the Nifty 50 gained 10.75 points, or 0.10%, to 10,451.25.

■ 9.47am: Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs3,774.55. The company posted a marginal increase in its net profit at Rs1,010.49 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, although it clocked a record two million units sales during the period.The company had reported a net profit of Rs1,004.22 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. Total income of the company stood at Rs8,479.59 crore for the second quarter, as compared to Rs8,601.10 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

■ 9.45am: Dredging Corp Of India Ltd extends its gains for second sessions and surges over 15% to Rs 773.55. The cabinet approved sale of entire 73 percent stake in the company on Wednesday.

■ 9.43am: Pharma stocks trading higher. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose 2.2%, Lupin Ltd rose 2%, Cipla Ltd 1.4%, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd 1%, Marksans Pharma 4.2%, Biocon 2.2%, Aurobindo Pharma 2%, Glenmark Pharma 1.7%.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 12.50 points, or 0.04%, to 33,612.77, while the Nifty 50 edged down 1.25 points, or 0.01%, to 10,439.25.

■ 9.23am: Divi’s Laboratories Ltd jumped 20% to Rs1,100 after US drug regulator said it will lift an import alert on its Visakhapatnam unit. Divi’s Laboratories has been informed by the USFDA that it will be lifting import alert 66-40 and moving to close out the warning letter issued to the company’s Unit-II at Visakhapatnam.

■ 9.20am: Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 2% to Rs479.40. The company on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit has increased 29.7% to Rs836.15 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. This is against a net profit of Rs644.73 crore in the July-September 2016 quarter, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

■ 9.17am: JSW Energy Ltd fell 3.3% to Rs82.50. The company said consolidated net profit rose 37% to Rs297 crore in the September quarter from Rs217 crore a year ago.Total income from operations rose 6% to Rs2,220 crore against Rs2,099 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, largely on account of better merchant realisations, higher other income and savings in operation and maintenance costs

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.53 a dollar and touched a high of 64.50. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.51 against the dollar, up 0.10% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.60.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.879% compared to its previous close of 6.893%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.24%, Philippines peso 0.23%, China offshore 0.19%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, South Korean won 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.16%, Malaysian ringgit 0.12%, Thai baht 0.11% and China renminbi 0.08%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.525, down 0.31% from its previous close of 94.815.

With inputs from PTI