Idea Cellular shares jump 7% on CCI nod to merger with Vodafone India

New Delhi: Shares of Idea Cellular jumped 7% on Tuesday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved merger of Vodafone India and the company in a $23 billion deal that will create the country’s largest telecom operator.

The stock opened higher and soared further by 7% to Rs98.30 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company surged 5.61% to Rs96.95. Idea Cellular said the transaction is expected to close in 2018 subject to customary approvals.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co., which advised Vodafone in the deal, said the regulator has “unconditionally” approved merger of the telecommunications businesses of Vodafone India and its wholly-owned subsidiary Vodafone Mobile Services, with Idea Cellular.

“The $23 billion transaction is the largest transaction by value in the history of Indian M&A,” it said in a statement on Monday.