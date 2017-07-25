Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 01 00 PM IST

Idea Cellular shares jump 7% on CCI nod to merger with Vodafone India

Shares of Idea Cellular jumped 7% on Tuesday after CCI approved its merger with Vodafone India in a $23 billion deal

PTI
Idea Cellular shares opened higher and soared further by 7% to Rs98.30 on BSE. Photo: Reuters
Idea Cellular shares opened higher and soared further by 7% to Rs98.30 on BSE. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Shares of Idea Cellular jumped 7% on Tuesday after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved merger of Vodafone India and the company in a $23 billion deal that will create the country’s largest telecom operator.

The stock opened higher and soared further by 7% to Rs98.30 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company surged 5.61% to Rs96.95. Idea Cellular said the transaction is expected to close in 2018 subject to customary approvals.

    Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co., which advised Vodafone in the deal, said the regulator has “unconditionally” approved merger of the telecommunications businesses of Vodafone India and its wholly-owned subsidiary Vodafone Mobile Services, with Idea Cellular.

    “The $23 billion transaction is the largest transaction by value in the history of Indian M&A,” it said in a statement on Monday.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 01 00 PM IST
    Topics: Idea Cellular Idea Cellular shares Idea Vodafone merger CCI Competition Commission of India

