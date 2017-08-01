Sebi forms panel to curb insider trading

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, Sebi added

Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Tuesday it set up a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation.

The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Committee on Fair Market Conduct — led by the government’s former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan — includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and Sebi, the regulator said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, Sebi added. Reuters