Sebi forms panel to curb insider trading
Market regulator Sebi form a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation
Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Tuesday it set up a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation.
The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The Committee on Fair Market Conduct — led by the government’s former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan — includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and Sebi, the regulator said in a statement.
The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, Sebi added. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 07 11 PM IST
Latest News »
- Bata India appoints Sandeep Kataria as country manager
- Tax department should not take coercive steps against NDTV on Rs428 cr demand: HC
- ICA IPC 2017 exam result declared, Churu boy tops with 80.71% marks
- Heart attacks, depression killed more CRPF jawans than Naxals: govt
- Barcelona block Neymar’s €26 million bonus as PSG transfer looms
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share