Last Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 07 11 PM IST

Sebi forms panel to curb insider trading

Market regulator Sebi form a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation
Abhirup Roy
The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, Sebi added
Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Tuesday it set up a committee to suggest measures to improve market surveillance and help prevent insider trading and market manipulation.

The move comes at a time when the regulator is probing instances of unfair trade practices, including one at National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Committee on Fair Market Conduct — led by the government’s former law secretary T.K. Viswanathan — includes members from law firms, forensic auditing firms, stock exchanges, data analytics firms and Sebi, the regulator said in a statement.

The committee is expected to submit its report within four months, Sebi added. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Aug 01 2017. 07 11 PM IST

Topics: Sebi insider trading market surveillance market manipulation T.K. Viswanathan

